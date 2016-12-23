bunkered.co.uk
 
6 of golf’s most notable sackings

By on December 23, 2016
1. Greg Norman

Norman and US TV network Fox never managed to click and the Australian was given the boot just a year after joining as a lead analyst. Norman described himself as ‘shocked and surprised’ but criticism quickly arrived from sources saying he ‘didn’t adequately prepare for broadcasts’ and ‘maybe he just thought being Greg Norman was enough.’

