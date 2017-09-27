7 ways Scottish Golf Tourism Week is helping drive golfers to Scotland

Today is #WorldTourismDay and it marks just 26 days until the start of one of the biggest events in the golf tourism calendar: Scottish Golf Tourism Week.



From October 23-27, golf tour operators from across the globe will arrive at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire to meet with Scottish golf businesses with the aim of reinforcing Scotland’s status as the world’s top golf destination.

Here are SEVEN things you need to know about how Scottish Golf Tourism Week will benefit Scotland:



• The event enjoyed a hugely successful debut in St Andrews last year and, once again, is being supported by VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise in order to connect the world’s leading golf tour operators with Scottish businesses interested in attracting visiting golfers.

• For those Scottish businesses that perhaps don’t have the resources to attend overseas events, it offers unparalleled access to potential buyers.

• It hopes to increase the number of inbound golf tourists above the current figure of 220,000 and, in doing so, will help VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise meet their aim of increasing the value of golf tourism to £300m by 2020.



• More than 70 global tour operators, representing 39 countries and spanning five continents – a 10% increase on last year – will converge on Trump Turnberry to meet with 85 Scottish businesses.

• The week will comprise more than 3,500 face-to-face meetings and more than 70 familiarisation trips to golf clubs and facilities spanning the length and breadth of the country.

• Scotland is the first country in the world to bring golf tourism businesses and global buyers together on home soil, allowing and outstanding golfing product to speak for itself.

• The 2017 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards will bring the curtain down on this year’s event, with Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife looking to win the coveted title of ‘Scotland’s Best Golf Experience’ for a fourth year in a row.

For more information, visit scottishgolftourismweek.co.uk.