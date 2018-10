It is probably fair to say that 2018 won't go down as one of the finest years in Phil Mickelson's extraordinary career.

It all started well enough, when he won his first PGA Tour title in almost five years at the WGC-Mexico Championship. However, since then, it has been a calamity of errors and PR disasters.

Over the next few pages, we recall nine times that the five-time major champion got it badly wrong this year.

