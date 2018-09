A tour pro's odds of making a hole-in-one are, apparently, 2,500-to-1.

Probably explains why there have only been six aces in the long and illustrious history of the Ryder Cup.

But who's had them? Where did they have them? And did it make any difference to the overall outcome of the match?

Over the next few pages, we give you all you need to know about the history of hole-outs in the biggest match in golf...