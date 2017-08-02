A complete guide to the 2017 Women's British Open

The world's best female golfers have descended upon Kingsbarns Golf Links near St Andrews for the fourth major of the year - the Ricoh Women's British Open.

It's the first time the Fife venue has hosted a major championship - although it does have pedigree being one of the venues for the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - and it's largely an unknown quantity for the vast majority of players in the field.

So far this year, So Yeon Ryu, Danielle Kang and Sung Hyun Park have tasted victory in the three majors and with there being 19 different LPGA Tour winners this season in 21 events, it's arguably the most open Women's British Open in years.



Thinking of coming along to the event? Here's a complete guide to the action...

Six key players to watch

So Yeon Ryu – Won her second major earlier this year at the ANA Inspiration and became world No.1 in June after winning the NW Arkansas Championship (above). Has never finished outside the top 20 in five Women’s British Open starts. Best of T3 in 2015.

Lexi Thompson – Recorded her best Women’s British Open finish last year by finishing T8 at Woburn and was so close to capturing her second major title earlier in the year at the ANA Inspiration.

Lydia Ko – By her very high standards, Ko has had a poor season. She hasn’t won for over a year now and, after comfortably missing the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open, it’ll be very interesting to see how she gets on. Has a best finish of T3 in 2015.

Inbee Park – The 2015 Women’s British Open champion missed the defence of her title last year due to injury but has an impressive record, with five top tens in her last six appearances including that win.

Ariya Jutanugarn – The Thai star enters the week as defending champion after an incredible 2016 which saw her win five times and finish no worse than T17 in the five majors.

Catriona Matthew – The 2009 Women’s British Open champion enters the week as the best chance for a home winner at Kingsbarns. A T5 finish last year at Woburn was her joint best since victory at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Six groups to watch

The tee times are out (full tee times here) and we’ve picked six groups you should be keeping you eye on.

7.03am – Karrie Webb, Beth Allen, Brittany Lincicome

7.25am – Catriona Matthew, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire (a)

7.36am – Michelle Wie, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko

12.16pm – So Yeon Ryu, Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn

12.27pm – Charley Hull, Shanshan Feng, Mo Martin

12.49pm – Amy Yang, Stacy Lewis, Klara Spilkova

Course changes

For this week, there has been one significant alteration to the routing of the course. What is normally the first hole at Kingsbarns is the 18th this week as, with the water hazard and general terrain, it was impossible to fit the grandstand and hospitality area there. It means the 18th is the 17th this week, 17th is the 16th etc etc.

The Solheim Cup

In case you didn’t know, there’s a lot more at stake this week for the Americans and Europeans as the Women’s British Open marks the last qualifying event for the 2017 Solheim Cup and the last chance to impress respective captains Juli Inkster and Annika Sorenstam.

European top 8 as it stands

Georgia Hall (LET points)

Florentyna Parker (LET points)

Melissa Reid (LET points)

Carlota Ciganda (LET points)

Suzann Pettersen (world ranking)

Charley Hull (world ranking)

Karine Icher (world ranking)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (world ranking)

Currently outside looking to impress

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Caroline Hedwall

Klara Spilkova

Caroline Masson

Madelene Sagstrom

Azahara Munoz

Sandra Gal

Catriona Matthew

USA top 10 as it stands

Lexi Thompson

Stacy Lewis

Gerina Piller

Cristie Kerr

Jessica Korda

Danielle Kang

Michelle Wie

Brittany Lang

Brittany Lincicome

Angela Stanford

Currently outside looking to impress

Austin Ernst

Lizette Salas

Marina Alex

Mo Martin

Jennifer Song

Alison Lee

Paula Creamer

The best vantage points

18th grandstand

7th green / 14th green

5th fairway / 16th fairway

11th tee box

1st tee box

Inside the spectator village

Food & Drink

Fish & Chips - £8.90

Beef Burger - £8.90

Cajun Chicken Burger - £8.90

Falafel & Spinach Burger - £8.90

Chunky Chips - £2.50

Soft Drinks - £2.40

Pint - £4.00

Getting there

By Road

From St Andrews: From the A91 entering the town, at the next two roundabouts, continue straight onto A917. Turn right onto South St/A917. At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Abbey St/A917. Stay on the A917 toward Crail. After passing through the village of Kingsbarns, the entrance to Kingsbarns Golf Links is sign posted on the left 800 yards (750m) beyond Back Stile.

By Rail

The closest railway station to Kingsbarns is Leuchars. Trains leave from Edinburgh approximately every 30 minutes to Leuchars. There is no official shuttle from Leuchars station to the event. Taxis & public buses are available at Leuchars station. A bus service (99C) leaves Leuchars Rail Station to St. Andrews approximately every hour. On arrival at the bus depot in St. Andrews, you can connect on to a second bus service (95) towards Kingsbarns which drops just outside the venue.

Admission

Under 16s: FREE (with an adult)

Practice days: FREE

Any 1 tournament day: £25 / £20

Any 2 tournament days: £45 / £35

All 4 tournament days: £62 / £45

Hospitality

Clubhouse - £75 per day

This package has been created for those spectators who would like to treat themselves, friends or family to an informal hospitality. Includes admission ticket and lanyard to the course and Kingsbarns clubhouse overlooking the 17th green, dedicated hospitality staff, two-course informal lunch with one drink, all-day access to a cash bar, official programme and reserved priority parking.

Champions Club - £250 per day

Facility is located on the side of the 18th with views over the green from the balcony. Tables are available within this shared dining area for private or corporate hospitality and the package includes: admission ticket and lanyard for the course and Champions Club hospitality, tea, coffee and breakfast, three-course lunch, afternoon tea, bar serving complimentary drinks and barista coffee, official programme and reserved priority parking.

Other things you should know

Parking is FREE throughout the week… the set-up is fantastic with the spectator village directly opposite the practice area… you can watch your favourite golfers up close on the range ahead of their rounds... there is a designated autograph zone behind the 18th grandstand... and you may want to pack your brolly because the weather forecast is for showers on most days.