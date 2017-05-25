A must read for Ping enthusiasts

Ping’s new book, ‘And The Putter Went…PING’, is a comprehensive look inside the family owned company that revolutionized the way golf equipment was designed and manufactured.



The book chronicles Ping’s heritage and its on-going efforts to advance golf technology for the benefit of golfers of all skill levels. It takes readers behind the scenes of a genuine American success story that began in the family garage of Karsten Solheim, a Norwegian immigrant and mechanical engineer who invented the Ping putter in 1959.



Nearly 1,000 pictures, many never-before published, provide a visual history of the brand and the author’s, Jeffery B. Ellis, insightful writing reveals several heart-warming and humorous stories for the first time.



More than 70 people were interviewed and thousands of hours were spent researching the company archives and industry periodicals to help illustrate the rich and influential history of the brand named for the sound made by its first product – the Ping 1A putter.

For fans of Ping’s extensive product line, the book documents the evolution of some of their most innovative and game-changing products and the inspiration behind them, including the story of the legendary Ping Eye 2 iron and its impact on golfers around the world.

The unmatched success of the Anser putter and its continued influence on putter design more than 50 years after its invention is also covered in detail.

We only have to look at Ping's impressive range of clubs today to see just how far the company has come since its early days in Karsten's garage.



Limited to 100 copies across the United Kingdom, the book will be available through authorised PING retailers for £100 or leather bound at £300.