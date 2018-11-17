search
Golf News

A peek inside bunkered's Winter Guide 2019

Golf News

A peek inside bunkered’s Winter Guide 2019

By bunkered.co.uk17 November, 2018
Winter Guide Cover

You can’t have failed to notice that the nights have drawn in, the temperatures have dropped and the heavens are opening on a fairly regular basis.

Winter is coming? Nope – winter is here. But that’s no excuse for putting your clubs into hibernation until spring, well, springs.

With the right preparation, you can keep on playing, no matter what the elements throw at you.

That’s the whole point of our annual Winter Guide. Developed in association with Galvin Green, the most recent edition has just been published and is available to read both in issue 167 of bunkered – on-sale now from all good newsagents – and online

Here’s a sneak peel at some of the great content you’ll find inside the 2019 edition.

GALVIN GREEN'S WINTER APPAREL

We’ve got the lowdown on the very latest apparel from the Swedish clothing giants to help you feel and play your best whatever the weather. From the latest waterproof suits, to body-warmers, to pullovers, this is your definitive guide to the gear you need to be wearing this winter.

DANIEL IM - THE SHOTS YOU NEED

The European Tour pro and Galvin Green ambassador demonstrates and explains the shots you need to master to make the most of your winter rounds. 

THE SCIENCE OF WINTER GOLF

Seamus McCafferty of the Hampden Sports Clinic explains how the cold weather affects your performance – and how you can combat it. 

HOW THE ULTIMATE WATERPROOF JACKET IS MADE

We go behind the scenes at Galvin Green HQ in Sweden to find out how the brand makes its industry-leading, cutting-edge and stylish winter-wear. 

WIN A GALVIN GREEN WARDROBE

We’re giving away over £350 worth of Galvin Green clothing as worn by Daniel Im.
[Shortcut: Enter for free here

WHERE TO PLAY

Your definitive guide to the courses you should be playing over the coming weeks and months. Spoiler Alert: There’s amazing value to be had. 

Get your copy now!

Issue 167 of bunkered is on-sale from all good newsagents. Can’t find a copy? Email: letters@bunkered.co.uk with details

Issue167

