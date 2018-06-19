A peek inside issue 164 of bunkered

There’s just over a month to go before the 2018 Open Championship gets underway at Carnoustie.



PAUL LAWRIE

We’re delighted that the man who lifted the Claret Jug at Carnoustie in 1999 is guest editing our latest edition. He also answers readers’ questions, delivers a ten-page links masterclass and more.



MORE - Watching the World Cup? Wondering what golf is like in Russia? Wonder no more - we've got the answers!



OPEN PREVIEW

Martin Inglis sets the scene for the Open’s return to one of the toughest tests in the game; David Cunninghame talks to some of the world’s top players about what makes the course’s finishing stretch of holes so challenging; Michael McEwan tells the story of Ben Hogan’s famous victory at Carnoustie in 1951; and Padraig Harrington, the last man to win the Open at Carnoustie, provides a hole-by-hole guide to the course.

PHIL KENYON

The acclaimed putting coach offers some of his best advice to help you improve your fortunes on the green.

TITLEIST’S NEW BALL...

Introducing the AVX – it’s like a Pro V1… but it’s not a Pro V1. We’ve got the lowdown on the ball that’s got the golf world talking.

POWAKADDY COMPACT C2i

In the market for a new electric golf trolley? Look no further than the PowaKaddy Company C2i. We’ve got the lowdown on this stunning new piece of kit.

PLUS…

We look ahead to the Scottish Open and Ladies’ Scottish Open, both of which are taking place at Gullane next month… Kevin Craggs explains why it’s time to get back to basics with your golf game… David J. Whyte continues his American road trip by popping in to The Broadmoor… Our Gear Guide has 40 of the latest irons for to choose from… Dougie Donnelly explains the golden rules for being a golf commentator… and Michael McEwan comes to terms with being ‘just another rubbish golfer’.

