A peek inside issue 165 of bunkered

As Open Championships go, this year’s edition had almost everything: a magnificent course; a little bit of everything in terms of the weather; an unforgettable, dramatic final round; a worthy winner in Francesco Molinari.



And that’s to say nothing of the return of Tiger Woods.

Playing in his first Open since St Andrews in 2015, the three-time champion held the outright lead for a short spell in the final round, prompting much excitement.

Make no mistake: Tiger Woods is back.

TIGER: BACK ON THE PROWL

He might not have won at Carnoustie butcontending in this year’s Open is the “clearest indication yet” that Woods can add to his major haul. Martin Inglis takes a closer look.

CAMPIONE!

With some fascinating insight from swing coach Denis Pugh, Michael McEwan profiles the new ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’, Francesco Molinari.

CHASE KOEPKA

Brooks’ younger brother talks to us about his relationship with his two-time US Open winning sibling, trying to make his own way on the tour and much more besides.



PUTTING SPECIAL

Struggling with your short stick? We've got a whole issue's worth of tips to help you hole out more often. Just make sure to thank us at your club's end of season prize-giving, yeah?

PING i500 & i200 IRONS - REVIEWED

Everybody loves a PING iron... and the latest ones are absolutely stunning. Check out our review of them, as well as the TaylorMade GAPR and Titleist AVX.



TRUMP REVISITED

Six years on from its grand opening, we go back to Trump International Golf Links Scotland to see how the course has bedded in.

BOB VOKEY EXCLUSIVE

David Cunninghame sits down with the master craftsman behind Titleist’s high-performance Vokey Design wedges to find out all about his career in golf.



THE ULTIMATE GEAR GEEK

Speaking of Vokey, we meet the amateur golfer who has amassed a collection of almost 200 Vokey wedges and Scotty Cameron putters. “My wife is very understanding,” he tells us.

PLUS…

Alvaro Quiros on tantrums, family, slow play and superpowers… Our Gear Guide contains the latest putters, hybrids and base layers you can buy… David J. Whyte reports on why golf in Sri Lanka is becoming more and more popular… Dougie Donnelly on an “extra special” Open Championship… Michael McEwan on why TV is an endangered species in the world of live sport.

