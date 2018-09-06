A peek inside issue 166 of bunkered

The 2018 Ryder Cup is now only weeks away – excited yet?



We are. Very, very much so. That’s why we’ve devoted so much of our latest edition to the latest edition of the biennial battle between Europe and the USA.

The famous gold trophy features on the front cover of issue 166.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the stuff you’ll find inside it.



RYDER CUP COUNTDOWN

Sixteen pages jam-packed with content previewing the match at Le Golf National later this month, including:

• Exclusive interviews with Thomas Pieters and Sam Torrance

• An insight into the scariest shot in golf

• Rory vs Reed… the match everybody wants to see

• Plus loads more!

THOMAS PIETERS CHIPPING TIPS

We’re doubling-down on the exclusive content with the Belgian. Follow his chipping tips and you’ll soon be knocking it closer, more often.

ROSS FISHER Q&A

The five-time European Tour winner on welling up to the theme tune to ‘The Greatest Showman’ (he has a good reason for it, though!)

TITLEIST TS2 & TS3 DRIVERS

Get the lowdown on the speed-infused new releases from one of the biggest in the game, plus all the info you need on Mizuno’s new JPX919 range of irons.

TRAVEL GUIDE 2019

Planning your next golf break? We’re got you covered with our free, annual, 48-page guide to the very best holiday golf destinations on the planet. No need to thank us. Just send us a postcard.

THE ECO CLUB

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter reports from the Highlands of Scotland, where one man is taking a golf course all the way back to basics.

PLUS…

Win limited edition adidas Blue Boost Tour360 Knit shoes and a brand new Golfstream Vision electric trolley… Steve Johnston shares his ‘5 Keys’ for driving the ball further and better… Behind the scenes at Adare Manor, the rejuvenated Irish resort tipped to host the Ryder Cup… Dougie Donnelly reflects on 30 years’ worth of changes to the Ryder Cup… and Michael McEwan on the day he realised the harsh truth about his abilities as a golfer.

