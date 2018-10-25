A peek inside issue 167 of bunkered

Winter is coming… but you shouldn’t let that stop you from teeing it up!



There’s no better way to head into the colder months than with a copy of issue 167 of bunkered, which comes with a FREE Winter Guide to help you tackle the elements.

It’s also packed full of features, instruction, equipment and much, much more so, without further ado, here’s what you can expect to read in this edition, which hits newsstands and subscribers’ doormats later this week…

SMASH BIGGER DRIVES

You don’t need huge muscles to get the ball off the tee and into the stratosphere. Here, leading golf coach Kevin Craggs analyses the swing of Justin Thomas and explains how the major champion is one of the biggest hitters in the game.

THE DIVIDED STATES

Our team dissect the woeful performance of Team USA at Le Golf National and look at what in particular went wrong for Jim Furyk’s talented side.

THE IRON GOLFER

Michael McEwan has the story of PGA professional Luke Willett, who is on a mission to push golf’s limits, one stamina-sapping challenge at a time...

RYDER CUP GREENIE

Martin Inglis meets the Scottish-based greenkeeper David Bate, who helped keep Le Golf National in tip top shape for the Ryder Cup and found out what his week was like working at the biggest event in golf.

RYAN FOX

Get your wedge game in the best possible shape with these important tips from European Tour player Ryan Fox.

FREE WINTER GUIDE

Do you love to play golf during winter? Looking for somewhere to play or some new gear to buy? We’ve got you covered in our comprehensive 32-page Winter Guide in association with Galvin Green.

PLUS…

A look at the demise of Matteo Manassero… The English course that could be the future home of a WGC… Browse the best gifts to buy the golfer in your life this Christmas with our superb four-page Xmas Gift Guide… Win a PowerBug GT trolley, a holiday to Sri Lanka, Sunderland of Scotland apparel and Galvin Green winter wear… David Cunninghame reviews the SkyCaddie SX500… Everything you need to know about the Srixon Z 785 and Z 585 irons… Michael McEwan on the people you meet at driving ranges around the country… Dougie Donnelly reflects on Oli Fisher’s history-making 59 and much, much more.

