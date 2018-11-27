A "pillow fight" - Fellow pros react to Tiger vs Phil snooze-fest

After its long and somewhat haughty build-up, it was going to be hard for Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s $9m match to live up to expectations.

Even so, the extent to which it underwhelmed surprised most who tuned in – not least the duo’s fellow PGA Tour pros.

The anticipated drama, sledging and regular high stakes betting never really materialised at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas, with both players toiling to produce anything like their best golf and, likewise, seemingly reluctant to show off their personalities.

It didn’t go unnoticed, either.

Rickie Fowler perhaps summed up the occasion by likening it to a “pillow fight”.

Can we get Temper-Pedic to sponsor #TheMatch?? Bit of a pillow fight going right now haha I won’t these boys to play some golffff #letsgooo — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) November 23, 2018

Former world No.1 Justin Thomas threw in a little dig of his own, too.

Phil is a hot putter away from being 6 up right now! Can’t give TW that many chances. Let’s hear the trash talking.. get pat perez out there to stir the pot — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 23, 2018

Jon Rahm, who took down Tiger in their singles match-up in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, was equally bored.



Maybe they can move the tees up on the back nine so we see some birdies #thematch — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell – the 2010 US Open champion – described the betting element as ‘awkward’, before agreeing to a follower’s scathing assessment of the event.

As for Thomas Bjorn, the man who masterminded Europe's takedown of a USA side featuring both Tiger and Phil in France just last month, he summed up his feelings (and those of most viewers) with a single emoji.

😴 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) November 23, 2018

We hear that, Thomas!

