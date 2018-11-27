search
Golf News

A "pillow fight" - Fellow pros react to Tiger vs Phil snooze-fest

By Michael McEwan24 November, 2018
After its long and somewhat haughty build-up, it was going to be hard for Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s $9m match to live up to expectations. 

Even so, the extent to which it underwhelmed surprised most who tuned in – not least the duo’s fellow PGA Tour pros.

The anticipated drama, sledging and regular high stakes betting never really materialised at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas, with both players toiling to produce anything like their best golf and, likewise, seemingly reluctant to show off their personalities.

It didn’t go unnoticed, either.

Rickie Fowler perhaps summed up the occasion by likening it to a “pillow fight”.

Former world No.1 Justin Thomas threw in a little dig of his own, too.

Jon Rahm, who took down Tiger in their singles match-up in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, was equally bored.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell – the 2010 US Open champion – described the betting element as ‘awkward’, before agreeing to a follower’s scathing assessment of the event.

As for Thomas Bjorn, the man who masterminded Europe's takedown of a USA side featuring both Tiger and Phil in France just last month, he summed up his feelings (and those of most viewers) with a single emoji.

We hear that, Thomas!

What did you make of 'The Match'?

Did you watch Tiger vs Phil? Give us your verdict in our Comments section below.

