A punter's guide to the 2017 Scottish Open

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Scottish Open, which visits Dundonald Links for the first time.



Getting there

By Road

From Glasgow – Take the M77 south towards Kilmarnock/Ayr. At the Dutchhouse Roundabout, follow signs for the A78 Irvine. Head north on the A78 towards Irvine for five miles and at the next roundabout, take the second exit on the left. The entrance to Dundonald Links is half a mile along on the left-hand side. Please follow signs for Dundonald Links (not Dundonald Village).

From Prestwick Airport – Take the A78 towards Irvine and after five miles on this road at the first roundabout, take the second exit on the left. The entrance to Dundonald Links is half a mile along on the left-hand side.

By Rail

There are regular train services from Glasgow Central to Irvine Central (three or four per hour) and on arrival there will be a free shuttle bus service to take you to the course.

Six key players to watch

Rory McIlroy – The four-time major winner will be keen to bounce back after a missed cut at the Irish Open last week.

Rickie Fowler – The winner in 2015 at Gullane, Fowler is returning this year having missed the defence of his title due to the Olympics.

Adam Scott – The 2013 Masters champion will be making his first appearance in the Scottish Open since 2009.

Henrik Stenson – The popular Swede played the Scottish Open last year a week prior to winning the Open at Royal Troon.

Matt Kuchar – The seven-time PGA Tour winner will be aiming to go one better than 2015, when he finished second to Fowler.

Russell Knox – The world No.48 is the highest-ranked Scot in the field at Dundonald Links.

Admission

• Under 16s: Free (with an adult)

• Wednesday (Pro-Am day): £15

• Thursday: £30/£25 (conc.)

• Friday: £30/£25

• Saturday: £30/£25

• Sunday: £30/£25

• Season Ticket: £75/£60

Hospitality

Corporate hospitality is available in the Skean Dhu pavilion overlooking the ninth and 18th greens. It includes: admission to the course; dedicated table for eight, ten or 12; reserved VIP parking; full Scottish breakfast; complimentary bar; three-course lunch served with fine wines; afternoon tea; official programme and daily drawsheet. Prices vary. Call 01344 840538

Other stuff

Hero Challenge

Introduced at the British Masters last year, this fun challenge will see eight players – Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Russell Knox, Tyrrell Hatton, Alexander Levy, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Anirban Lahiri – play in a one-hole, head-to-head knockout matchplay event on Tuesday night at 7.30pm live on Sky Sports.

Cooking demos

Braehead Foods will be whipping up a feast in the tented village throughout the week with live cooking demos and more – just the ticket for the hungry golf spectator!

Build a Bee Hotel

Join the Scottish Wildlife Trust on a treasure hunt around the golf course and even help build Dundonald’s very own Bee Hotel. Fun for little kids and big kids alike.

Plus…

Player Q&As on the Tented Village Show Stage… Inflatable obstacle courses & trampolines… American Golf show tent featuring swing nets, golf simulators, challenges, manufacturers retail outlets and more… a merry-go-round… and loads more!