A Tiger Woods film is hitting screens later this month

Tiger Woods’ incredible comeback season, which culminated in his victory at the Tour Championship, will be showcased in a documentary aired later this month… and it looks amazing.



ESPN announced earlier this week that ‘Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar’ will be broadcast on Sunday, December 30 – Woods’ 43rd birthday. The documentary was produced by PGA Tour Entertainment in conjunction with ESPN.

The film will be an inside look into Woods’ memorable season, from teeing it up for the first time in ten months after spinal fusion surgery at the Hero World Challenge to picking up PGA Tour win No.80 at East Lake in September.



The network also interviewed more than 60 professional golfers and athletes, as well as the 14-time major champion’s caddie Joe LaCava, for a behind-the-scenes look at his return.

Here’s a look at the trailer, which certainly gets the juices flowing. You’re not going to want to miss this.