Aberdeen Standard Investments continues Scottish Golf backing

The new chief executive of Scottish Golf, Andrew McKinlay, announced the continuation of an enduring partnership with Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) on his first day in office.

When it was revealed that Aberdeen Asset Management had merged with Standard Life, questions were understandably raised as to whether the company would continue its long-standing support of golf in Scotland, which dates back to 2007.

But attending a media briefing at ASI’s St Andrew Square office alongside ambassador and Ladies European Tour pro Kelsey Macdonald and leading Scottish amateurs Darren Howie, Sam Locke, Chloe Goadby and Gemma Batty, McKinlay’s first duty was to announce a two-year deal with ASI.

The partnership will enable the country’s most promising amateurs to benefit from a range of support services through the company’s sponsorship of a number of tour professionals, from potential masterclass opportunities, to advice, knowledge sharing and personal insight.

“Firstly, I would like to thank Aberdeen Standard Investments for their ongoing support and commitment to our national amateur teams. As one of Scottish Golf’s longest-standing partnerships, they are integral to the future success of our most talented amateur players, notwithstanding their wider investment in the game for more than a decade.

“I am pleased to get started in my new role with such a positive announcement. As we all know, there is much work to be done at Scottish Golf to grow participation in grassroots golf through increased investment and support to our members.

“Partnerships like the one we have cultivated with Aberdeen Standard Investments will be integral to achieving that aim. The hard work starts here and it is a challenge I am looking forward to immensely.”

Stephen Docherty, head of global equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, added: “We are very proud of our amateur golf sponsorship which goes back to 2007 and completes the circle of our investment in golf.

“We want to see Scottish Golf thrive and continue to develop talented young players who can perform at the very top of the international stage, both as amateurs and professionals.”