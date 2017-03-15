Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet

• Aberdeenshire man’s golf bet earns him incredible £44k

• Stephen Kelly stuck a hopeful £10 double on at 4,343/1

• “It’s just about starting to sink in now,” said Stephen

An Aberdeenshire man won an incredible £44,000 after successfully predicting the winners of two golf tournaments.

Stephen Kelly, who now lives in London, stuck £10 on a double of S.S.P. Chawrasia to win the Hero Indian Open and Adam Hadwin to win the Valspar Championship at odds of 4,343/1.

After Chawrasia (below) won the Indian Open by seven shots early on Sunday, Stephen went out with friends to watch the Old Firm derby before heading home to watch the final round action on the PGA Tour.

Hadwin had started his final round with a four-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay but, after finding the water on the 16th hole, it was all tied up with both players on 14-under.

However, thankfully for Hadwin (below), Cantlay bogeyed the final hole to give him his first PGA Tour win and $1.1m and Stephen – who went live on Facebook at the time – that substantial £44,000 jackpot.

Stephen told MailOnline: “It’s just about starting to sink in now. At the time it was just relief as I had been waiting for most of the day knowing that Chawrasia had won.

“At the start of the day I wasn’t too concerned, but after a few beers and watching the football I began to get nervous at the thought of missing out on that kind of money.”

He said he plans to ‘have fun’ with some of the money but invest the majority of it adding: “I’m going to put away around £38,000. I’ve never had savings like this so it gives me the opportunity to potentially get a property in the future when I settle down.”

Here’s the full video of Stephen’s reaction, which his friend Lewis Walker – who was down from Aberdeenshire visiting him for the weekend – filmed.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Punter scoops £44k after winning golf bet

Have you ever had any huge golf betting wins? Let us know them in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading