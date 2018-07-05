Abhay Kapoor - remember the name!

Young golf prodigy Abhay Kapoor stunned onlookers by chalking up a hole-in-one during a golf lesson at 3 Hammers Golf Complex in Wolverhampton last weekend.



Four-year-old Abhay, who attends Mayfield prep school in Walsall managed the feat on the 14th hole with a 70iron, emulating his golfing hero and fellow 3 Hammers alumni Aaron Rai who had holed out for an ace only the day before at the European Tour’s BMW International Open.

Abhay’s dad Shiv couldn’t quite believe what he was seeing, especially after seeing Aaron hole out the day before.



“Me and Abhay’s coach at 3 Hammers, Kyle Cooper, were speaking about Aaron Rai’s hole-in-one at the BMW just before Abhay’s lesson,” said Shiv. “For him to then go and emulate his hero and do the same in that very lesson is incredible. I’m so proud of him.”

Abhay took up golf a year ago and has proven to be a natural. He’s received coaching at 3 Hammers Golf Academy from Kyle but has also been greatly inspired by seeing the progress of Rai on the European Tour.



“Abhay’s met Aaron, above, a few times and was recently at a Q&A with him at 3 Hammers,” added Shiv. “Aaron spoke about focus and discipline and Abhay’s worked even harder on his game ever since. Straight after he got his hole-in-one he turned to me and said ‘Daddy, see! I work hard for you!’ I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry!”

Abhay’s ace comes off the back of his first-ever tournament win the week before. He secured top spot in the regional qualifier for the ‘Wee Wonders’ Golf Tour the playing against five- and six-year-olds, and while a tournament victory at the age of four might seem unlikely, coach Kyle thinks that it will be the first of many for Abhay.

“Seeing Abhay follow in his hero’s footsteps comes as no great surprise,” he said. “His love of being on the course shines through as much as his ability. It’s exciting to see him achieving great things so early but even more exciting to see the enjoyment and confidence he’s getting from the game.”