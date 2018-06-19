Abuse fires Ian Poulter up for Ryder Cup

From the moment he got into contention on Friday afternoon until the point he made his final putt of the tournament, Ian Poulter was subjected to some pretty nasty verbal abuse.
Name-calling, cheering when he missed putts, you name it, the Englishman was on the receiving end of it. After Saturday’s round, it prompted this tweet from Poulter, who by this point had clearly had enough.
Read more - Brandel Chamblee rips into USGA
Verbally abused on every hole does get a little old.. That’s not really golf either. Ryder Cup in 2024 COULD become a little silly, just like today was. @usopengolf@USGA— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 17, 2018
Still we never hear the word SORRY.
When I F@&$ up I have to apologize. Not the @USGA 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/T2mrna08bq
Unfortunately, that continued during the final round, where the 42-year-old – who was just one shot off the lead through 34 holes until a nightmare triple-bogey on the eighth – posted a five-over-par 75 to finish T25.
In case you missed it, here’s just a flavour of what Poulter had to deal with on most holes over the weekend:
The NY fans, extremely charming and always complimentary of the golfers they are observing. Lovely. pic.twitter.com/gVoOZfpsyn— Tweeter Alliss (@TweeterAlliss) June 16, 2018
And, judging by this tweet last night, Poulter appears more determined than ever to, first of all, be on the Ryder Cup and, secondly, to give the American fans some payback for their behaviour.
Read more - Rory explains reason behind US Open missed cut
Upcoming schedule.— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 18, 2018
WEEK OFF
FRENCH OPEN
WEEK OFF
SCOTTISH OPEN
OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
CANADIAN OPEN
WGC BRIDGESTONE
USPGA
WEEK OFF
FEDEX CUP POSSIBLY WEEK OFF
FEDEX CUP POSSIBLY WEEK OFF
FEDEX CUP BMW
WEEK OFF
TOUR CHAMPS (IF QUALIFY)
PARIS TO BRING THE RYDER CUP BACK HOME 🏆🏆🏆🏆
Poulter was then subject of a tweet that questioned why the reception he gets from fans is so far removed from fellow British players like Beef, to which he replied with this:
Wait and see if his reception is the same after winning 4 of 5 Ryder Cups and being a pain in the arse to the American team and fans. Not 1 American would be treated like that at the Open Championship.— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 18, 2018
He's right. American players would certainly not be treated like that at an Open Championship.
US Open fan behaviour
What were your thoughts on how Ian Poulter was treated by some fans at the US Open? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.