Abuse fires Ian Poulter up for Ryder Cup

By bunkered.co.uk18 June, 2018
From the moment he got into contention on Friday afternoon until the point he made his final putt of the tournament, Ian Poulter was subjected to some pretty nasty verbal abuse.

Name-calling, cheering when he missed putts, you name it, the Englishman was on the receiving end of it. After Saturday’s round, it prompted this tweet from Poulter, who by this point had clearly had enough.

Unfortunately, that continued during the final round, where the 42-year-old – who was just one shot off the lead through 34 holes until a nightmare triple-bogey on the eighth – posted a five-over-par 75 to finish T25.

In case you missed it, here’s just a flavour of what Poulter had to deal with on most holes over the weekend:

And, judging by this tweet last night, Poulter appears more determined than ever to, first of all, be on the Ryder Cup and, secondly, to give the American fans some payback for their behaviour.

Poulter was then subject of a tweet that questioned why the reception he gets from fans is so far removed from fellow British players like Beef, to which he replied with this:

He's right. American players would certainly not be treated like that at an Open Championship.

US Open fan behaviour

What were your thoughts on how Ian Poulter was treated by some fans at the US Open? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

