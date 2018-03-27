According to the stats, this guy is favourite to win The Masters

We’ve trawled back through the archives to work out precisely who the statistical favourite is to win The Masters – and the result is an interesting one.



Examining data from the last 17 editions of the Masters, dating back to Tiger Woods’ second win in 2001, we’ve used three different metrics to identify our man to watch.



1. Each player’s form heading into the Masters.

2. Their at the time of their win.

3. How many starts they had made at Augusta National prior to winning.

Let's start with the first piece of those. Fourteen of the past 17 Masters champions have won on either the PGA Tour or European Tour in the six months prior to slipping on the Green Jacket.

Here's a complete list of those who fit that bill:



Austin Cook, Branden Grace, Brice Garnett, Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Chris Paisley, Dustin Johnson, Dylan Frittelli, Eddie Pepperell, Gary Woodland, George Coetzee, Haotong Li, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Joost Luiten, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Matt Wallace, Pat Perez, Patrick Cantlay, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Ryan Armour, Sergio Garcia, Shubhankar Sharma, Ted Potter Jnr, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Wade Ormsby.

Of course, not all of those players are in this year's Masters field, so here's how it looks when you only include those who'll be playing:



Austin Cook, Branden Grace, Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Dylan Frittelli, Gary Woodland, Haotong Li, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Patrick Cantlay, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Shubhankar Sharma, Ted Potter Jnr, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton.

According to recent trends, there's a higher chance than not that the 2018 winner is somewhere in that list of names.



To narrow it down further, we took the average age of the last 17 Masters champions - 30.9 - and the average number of starts it has taken each of the last 17 winners to win the Masters, which is 8.23



One player out of all of the names above fits that bill better than any other.

Drum-roll please...

Jason Day

The Aussie, who won the Farmers Insurance Open in January, is 30-years-old and will play in The Masters for the eighth time this year.



What's the former world No.1 and US PGA winner's form like around Augusta National? Pretty handy, to be honest. Aside from his withdrawal in 2012, Day has finished no worse than T28 since his debut in 2011. That first year, he was tied for second behind Charl Schwartzel. Here's his Masters record since then.



2012: W/D

2013: 3

2014: T20

2015: T28

2016: T10

2017: T22

So, if you've read this and are now considering backing the Aussie for Masters glory, he can currently be found at anywhere from 14/1 to 18/1, depending on your choice of online bookmaker.