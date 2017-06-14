Adam Scott: Avoiding 'severe' bunkers key

There are no results available.
By Bunkered Golf Magazine14 June, 2017
The build-up to this week’s US Open with regards to course set-up has largely been about the fescue – but players would be seriously wise to avoid the bunkers, too.

Countless clips have been posted on social media by players stuck in incredibly difficult lies on the layout and, after being asked about the bunkering, Aussie Adam Scott gave an insight into just how tough they are.

“I think the bunkering is quite severe – everything is,” said Scott. “It's quite a severe piece of land, there's a lot of undulation, and therefore probably it would have been impossible to put bunkers in that weren't severe.

“I think we see severe bunkers here and there, but maybe the sand is the most unique thing. It's quite gravelly, gritty, although it doesn't play too dissimilar to what we're used to, but maybe a little less control out of the bunkers.

Read more - Our picks for US Open glory

Erin Hills

“I think certainly bunkers are to be avoided this week if you can because there is chances of unlucky bounces, and because of the random shaping of the bunker edges there are some very precarious positions that the ball could end up. So if you can avoid them, it's a good idea.”

To highlight just how tough some of the bunkering as at the championship, Alex Noren, Whee Kim and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston posted videos to their Instagram accounts to show the difficulties players face.

Hello Erin Hills @usopengolf

A post shared by Alex Noren (@alexnoren1) on

BEEEF!! @beefgolf has got the bunkers covered this week 😂😂 #usopen #golf

A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@tyrrellhatton) on

