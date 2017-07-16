Adam Scott happy he got 'beaten up' at Dundonald

Adam Scott said he’s pleased he returned to play in the Scottish Open and that being ‘beaten up’ in the third round is good preparation for what could follow at the Open.

The 2013 Masters champion closed with a four-under-par 68 at Dundonald Links to finish three-under-par overall in what was his first Scottish Open appearance since 2009.

It came after a six-over-par 78 in brutal wet and windy conditions and Scott admitted that, while he struggled, he was pleased to be able to hit some shots he could have only done playing on a links course.

“I was beaten up yesterday,” he admitted. “But it’s been good. We might get some tough weather next week. It’s possible looking at the forecast and although yesterday wasn’t very enjoyable, it was nice to see my driver got 230 yards off the tee and my 2-iron go 180 yards.

“You just don’t see that very often so you need to know that when the going gets tough, I’ll have something to refer to. I’ve played quite well for three rounds and I feel like my game’s in pretty fair shape.”

Before last year’s T43 finish at Royal Troon, Scott had finished inside the top ten at the previous four Open Championships, including the agonising runner-up finish at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2012 where he bogeyed the last four holes to end up one behind Ernie Els.

His recent experiences, though, makes the Aussie feel he can certainly challenge for the Claret Jug next week.

“Getting back on track today was important so I can head into next week feeling like my game’s in the right place.

“I’m very comfortable at the Open. I feel like I’ve had a few chances over the last five years or so and let them slip. The big goal for me now is to get back into a position where I’ve got a chance and maybe this time I can hold on better than I have in the past.”