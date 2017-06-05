Adam Scott issues warning to USGA

Adam Scott has cranked up the pressure on the USGA to run a faultless US Open at Erin Hills next week after coming in for serious criticism at the past two championships.



In 2015, players slammed the condition of the greens at first-time venue Chambers Bay before the Dustin Johnson rules debacle at Oakmont last year overshadowed what had been an excellent tournament.

It’s clear that there is ill-feeling from players towards the organisation and Scott, whose best US Open finish was T4 in at Chambers Bay two years ago, says they ‘need to get it right’ in 2017.

“They’ve taken criticism for the last two years, I’m sure they’re not liking it,” Scott told Golfweek at the Memorial Tournament. “They’re going to have to try to run a really good event. The ball is in their court; they control it all.

“Hopefully they get it right this time, just from a playability standpoint. Let’s just have something that’s a challenge and interesting, not just playing brutal (golf).

“Maybe it’s time to do away with the even-par target, just thinking about the bigger picture of the game of golf.

“If their major pinnacle event for them requires courses to be the way they are, it doesn’t set a good example for every other bit of golf that they try to promote. Maybe we should get the numbers out of our heads and try a new strategy.”

Scott added that the USGA has 'dropped the ball' with where the game is at over the last 20 years as the organisation has started worrying about other problems and says it's time it altered the way it goes about things.



“Whether it’s rules changes or any other decisions they make, I think their process is out,” he added. “I just don’t see how they get to some of these decisions. They’re hanging onto the Rules of Golf by a thread. That’s why they’re panicky and they’re trying to see what’s going on out here on Tour.”