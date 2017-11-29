There are no results available.
Adam Scott reverts back to long putter

By Bunkered Golf Magazine29 November, 2017
Adam Scott will revert back to the long putter for the first time since the anchoring ban was enforced at this week’s Australian PGA Championship.

It comes after the Aussie's disappointing campaign on the PGA Tour, where he finished a lowly 79th in the FedEx Cup and, with putting stats reading 109th in total putting, 137th in overall putting average and 138th in putts per round, it’s not exactly unsurprising why he’s opted for a change.

Scott won the 2013 Masters using the long putter – albeit with the now outlawed anchoring technique – and says the decision to put it back in play has come about partly due to witnessing the success the likes of Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron were having on the Champions Tour.

“I think I might give it a run this week,” said Scott. “I haven't done that much work with it but I definitely feel very comfortable with it.

“I've just noticed like everybody else that Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron make everything they look at and have done since the anchoring ban and moving it away from the body.

“It was actually pointed out to me that this year they both recorded the best ever putting stats since stats have been kept. Both of them beat the old best. You know, I don't know if it's just a coincidence or if they had just a really good year, but maybe they've found the best way to putt.”

Scott added how little difference there was between the anchored and non-anchored techniques.

“Whether it's anchored to the body or not, it's doing the same thing it feels like to me. It feels very solid. I don't see much work needed. It's just like when you pick up a new putter and you just hole putts, that's what it feels like.”

Earlier this year, Langer and McCarron were forced to issue statements denying they anchored after a public backlash. The USGA also got involved, confirming categorically that neither player was breaking the rules.

