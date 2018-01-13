Adam Scott to go links golf crazy ahead of 2018 Open

It may be January, but Adam Scott already has his mind on the 2018 Open at Carnoustie.



The Aussie has come so close to winning the championship in recent years, none more so than at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2012 when, with a four-shot lead with four holes to play, he bogeyed them all to hand Ernie Els the title.

Since then, Scott has two other top fives and also a top ten at The Open and, ahead of the championship’s return to Carnoustie for the first time in 11 years, he revealed that he’ll be playing a lot in Scotland in preparation.

“There'll be some interesting preparation for the British Open, a bit more extensive play over there prior to the Open,” Scott told ESPN, referring to the region around host venue Carnoustie.



“If I were to spend a month over there playing links golf, I'd look at that as fun as much as prep.

“The Open is [an event] I felt I've had such a good handle on over the past six years. I'd really love to embrace it even more and try and get myself that Claret Jug, because I think that'd be such an amazing accomplishment.”

It comes as part of a total rethink regarding his preparation for major championships in 2018 after only one top ten – at the 2017 Masters – in his last nine major starts.

“I'll be going back to more of the old routine,” he added. “I'm not so sure that I'll be playing the week before every major. The practice is going to focus on peaking for the majors, but it's very easy to say and very hard to do.”