There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsAdam Scott to go links golf crazy ahead of 2018 Open

Golf News

Adam Scott to go links golf crazy ahead of 2018 Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine13 January, 2018
Adam Scott The Open
Adam Scott

It may be January, but Adam Scott already has his mind on the 2018 Open at Carnoustie.

The Aussie has come so close to winning the championship in recent years, none more so than at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2012 when, with a four-shot lead with four holes to play, he bogeyed them all to hand Ernie Els the title.

Since then, Scott has two other top fives and also a top ten at The Open and, ahead of the championship’s return to Carnoustie for the first time in 11 years, he revealed that he’ll be playing a lot in Scotland in preparation.

“There'll be some interesting preparation for the British Open, a bit more extensive play over there prior to the Open,” Scott told ESPN, referring to the region around host venue Carnoustie.

Read more - Adam Scott back using long putter

Adam Scott1

Read more - Sex discrimination case breaks out at prestigious Aussie golf club

“If I were to spend a month over there playing links golf, I'd look at that as fun as much as prep.

“The Open is [an event] I felt I've had such a good handle on over the past six years. I'd really love to embrace it even more and try and get myself that Claret Jug, because I think that'd be such an amazing accomplishment.”

It comes as part of a total rethink regarding his preparation for major championships in 2018 after only one top ten – at the 2017 Masters – in his last nine major starts.

“I'll be going back to more of the old routine,” he added. “I'm not so sure that I'll be playing the week before every major. The practice is going to focus on peaking for the majors, but it's very easy to say and very hard to do.”

Related Articles - Adam Scott

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The Open

-

Golf News

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Adam Scott to go links golf crazy ahead of 2018 Open
Adam Scott

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

PGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation
Brad Fritsch

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale
Pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Does lifting weights increase chance of injury for golfers?
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

17 pros who will set the golf world alight in 2018
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE 'I don't see slow play as a problem massively' - Howell
david howell

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Maintaining your posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below