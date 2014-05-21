Adams Golf launches Wentworth fitting centre

Adams Golf has unveiled its first global Second Shot Fitting Centre at Wentworth Club.

The fitting centre is purpose built to accommodate fairway woods and hybrids, inspired by Adams Golf philosophy – ‘own the second shot’.

It was opened by Adams Golf professional Ernie Els, during the BMW PGA Championship, which Wentworth Club hosts every year.

“The facility at Wentworth provides the same custom-fit experience that we Tour players receive and makes them available to golfers of all abilities,” said Els.

“The Second Shot is truly the most important in golf and I would encourage all golfers, from professionals to recreational players, to take advantage of the technology and innovation available at the new Adams centre.”

The facility is not only the first of its kind in England, but the first of its kind anywhere in the world. It features the latest Flightscope launch monitor technology, providing the ultimate opportunity for golfers to dial-in their Adams Golf second shot clubs.

Simon Homer, Head of Adams Golf Europe, is confident the centre will become a great asset.

“We are delighted to be opening our first Second Shot Centre at a venue as prestigious as Wentworth,” said Homer.

“The centre is the first of its kind and reinforces our focus on the second shot in golf. I’m confident it will provide a great asset for our business in Europe.”

The state-of-the-art facility, which is fully enclosed, houses a testing suite and workshop, offering an in-depth custom-fitting experience.

Your Adams Golf fitting

An hour’s fitting costs £100, and golfers will benefit from specialised fitting of second shot clubs, conducted on a one-to-one basis with a Wentworth professional – ensuring you find the perfect club for your second shot.

For more information on the Adams Golf Second Shot Centre go to www.adamsgolf.eu/secondshotcentre.