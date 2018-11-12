Affordable Golf is new retail partner for Scottish Golf Show

Organisers of the Scottish Golf Show have today announced a new retail partner for the 2019 show and beyond.



Affordable Golf, which has supported the show for more than a decade, will be the event’s new retail partner, taking charge of the retail operation over the course of the three days.

One of the UK’s leading online golf retailers, Affordable Golf was founded over 20 years ago in Scotland and recently expanded its retail presence with the opening of its third store in central Scotland.



Its excellent relationship with all of golf’s leading brands will help to ensure that the shop at the 2019 Scottish Golf Show will be the biggest and best stocked golf shop in Scotland for that weekend.

Paul Grant, managing director of show organiser PSP Media Group, commented: “We are delighted to announce Affordable Golf as the retail partner for the Scottish Golf Show.

“The fantastic relationships they have fostered with the game’s biggest brands and their detailed understanding of what the typical Scottish golf consumer looks for when they attend the show cannot be underestimated and I am confident that next year’s show shop will be our best ever.”

Mark Taylor, owner of Affordable Golf, added: “This announcement caps another fantastic year for us, during which we opened a new store at Hillington to complement our existing stores in Glasgow and East Kilbride.



“The Scottish Golf Show gives us the perfect platform to engage directly with the most informed and discerning golf audience there is and becoming the event’s retail partner is the logical next step in our expansion. We look forward to next year’s event and bringing our specialist knowledge and enthusiasm to what is the perfect curtain-raiser for the new golf season.”

The 2019 Scottish Golf Show takes place at the SEC in Glasgow from March 22-24.

For more information, log-on to thescottishgolfshow.co.uk or follow the Scottish Golf Show Twitter account: @ScotGolfShow