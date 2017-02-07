Air Jordan I shoes get golfing makeover

The iconic Air Jordan I basketball shoe has been customised slightly by Nike Golf in a limited edition release for golfers.

The shoe, which debuted more than 30 years ago, has far fewer alterations from the original basketball shoe than you’d expect, with just extra padding to provide additional comfort and support around the ankle and a Jumpman logo on the tongue.

The changes are complete with a Nike Free-inspired outsole with soft spikes and a fully waterproof upper.

Jordan, of course, is a keen golfer mighty keen golfer with rumours circulating last year that he was set to build his own private golf course in Florida.

“MJ introduced his provocative style of play to professional basketball in 1984, and the Air Jordan I shocked the world at the same time,” says Gentry Humphrey, VP Nike Golf Footwear.

“Interestingly, Michael started to take up the game of golf in 1984, the exact same year Nike started to develop the Air Jordan I .”

But Air Jordan golf shoes aren’t totally alien to golf. Keegan Bradley (above), 2011 US PGA champion and a good friend of Jordan’s, has been wearing the Jordan Brand on his feet at tournaments since early 2014.

Nike Golf Air Jordan I

Available: February 10

Price: $200 (£160)

Colours: White/Black/Varsity Red & White/Metallic Silver

More info: nike.com.

