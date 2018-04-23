Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Alex Levy cautious about Ryder Cup chances

By Martin Inglis23 April, 2018
Even before this week, France’s hopes of having a home player at this year’s Ryder Cup seemed to be resting on the shoulders of Alex Levy.

Now, with a win at the Trophee Hassan II, the 27-year-old has significantly strengthened his cause, securing his fifth European Tour title – second only now among his compatriots to Thomas Levet’s six, the last of which came at the 2011 French Open.

Levy started the final day at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam one shot behind Alvaro Quiros but hit the front on the third and never looked back, signing for a 70 and finishing the week at eight-under-par.

"This feels so good," he said. "I'm a little bit tired now because it was really tough today but I did a really good job today. For me, I played an amazing game. I'm so happy to win this trophy.

"Like what I said from the start of the season, I need to improve my game," he said of his Ryder Cup chances. "I need to work a lot. I worked a lot the last two days, two weeks, and I won this trophy.

"So that's helped me but step-by-step, it's a good win but I need to go back to work because we can see we have a lot of good players in Europe. So it will be tough to make it.”

In his five other European Tour events this season, Levy has three top tens and the win has moved him to ninth in the European Points List ranking for qualification for the team. It has also moved him up 19 places in the world rankings from 66 to 47.

