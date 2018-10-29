All eyes on Scotland as world's top tour ops fly in for Tourism Week

Tour operators from 35 different countries around the world have descended upon the home of golf for Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2018.



The event, hosted by the Fairmont St Andrews resort, below, on the outskirts of golf’s spiritual home town, is now its third year and is designed to help Scotland achieve its £300m target for golf tourism by 2020.

It brings together the very best Scottish golf businesses to meet with golf tour operators from around the globe, with the likes of Australia, Germany, Hong Kong and China, as well as Switzerland, Sweden, Hungary, India and the USA all represented.

Supported by VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Golf Tourism Week gets underway with more than 900 familiarisation trips scheduled to take place over the next two days, before the focus switches to almost 4,000 business-to-business meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

The week concludes with the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards and gala dinner on Thursday evening.

Event organiser Tom Lovering is anticipating a busy but enjoyable week.

“We created Scottish Golf Tourism Week to give Scottish businesses the opportunity to present themselves to an international audience in the most coordinated and professional way possible,” he said.



“The feedback from both operators and suppliers is that the event provides a first class showcase for Scotland’s golf offering and is a fantastic platform for building and consolidating meaningful business relationships.

“I am extremely confident that this week will continue to raise the bar and help reinforce Scotland’s standing as the world’s undisputed top holiday golf destination.”

To find out more, log-on to www.scottishgolftourismweek.co.uk