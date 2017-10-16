There are no results available.
Golf News

Amateur makes two holes-in-one in incredible 59

By Martin Inglis16 October, 2017
There’s sharing a story of your hole-in-one – and then there’s this…

On the Team Titleist section of the Titleist website, where amateurs who play the brand's equipment can document their stories of hole-in-one success, one particular account caught the eye more than most.

It was uploaded by ‘Titleist loyalist’ Brent Harper, who didn’t just have one hole-in-one, but two in the same round on the 11th and 14th holes at Fire Ridge Golf Course in Millersburg, Ohio.

That’s not all. One of those aces was on a 302-yard par-4 AND it helped him come home in 26 – ten-under-par – for a round of 59 (-13). What’s more, it was also a course record at the 6,296-yard layout. Not a bad day’s work.

In his account of the day, Brent wrote: “Started at Fire Ridge in Millersburg, Oh. Incredibly undulating course. Shoot three-under on the front and then I birdie ten. Step up to No.11, par-4, 302 yards, dogleg right. I hit driver (917D2) and found the ball in the bottom of the cup for a one.

"Three holes later step up to No.14, par-3, 166 yards straight up hill. I hit 6-iron (AP2) and jar that one for my second hole-in-one of the day. Top it all off I end up shooting 26 on the back for a 59 total and new course record. And I want the MBs so bad. – Brent Harper Titleist Loyalist.”

Pretty amazing. And just imagine how his playing partners were feeling, some 25 and 39 shots worse off respectively.

A response to Brent's post from Titleist said: "This is incredible, Brent! Congratulations on the once in a lifetime round!"

