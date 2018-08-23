search
American ace injured just a month before Ryder Cup

Golf News

American ace injured just a month before Ryder Cup

By Michael McEwan16 August, 2018
With just over a month to go until the first shots are hit at the 2018 Ryder Cup, USA captain Jim Furyk will undoubtedly be somewhat concerned at news of an injury to one of his star man.

Rickie Fowler, who was the seventh of eight automatic qualifiers for the American side, has withdrawn from The Northern Trust, the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, next week.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to inform his fans that he’ll be missing the tournament at Ridgewood Country Club after an MRI scan detected a partial tear of his right oblique.

“More than ready” for the Ryder Cup? Here's hoping...

Fowler has played in the Ryder Cup three times previously.

• REVEALED! Team USA's outfits for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France

• Rickie Fowler pays classy tribute to Jarrod Lyle at US PGA Championship

He was on the US side that lost on European soil at Celtic Manor in 2010 and again at Gleneagles in 2014 before finally tasting victory for the first time at Hazeltine two years ago.

Rickie Fowler Ryder Cup Trophy

Interestingly, going into the 2016 contest, Fowler had failed to register a win in eight Ryder Cup matches.

His one-up win over Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan, in the company of Phil Mickelson, in the opening morning’s foursomes session got that monkey off his back. He now has a 2-4-5 overall record in the match.

