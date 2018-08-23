American ace injured just a month before Ryder Cup

With just over a month to go until the first shots are hit at the 2018 Ryder Cup, USA captain Jim Furyk will undoubtedly be somewhat concerned at news of an injury to one of his star man.



Rickie Fowler, who was the seventh of eight automatic qualifiers for the American side, has withdrawn from The Northern Trust, the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, next week.



The 29-year-old took to Instagram to inform his fans that he’ll be missing the tournament at Ridgewood Country Club after an MRI scan detected a partial tear of his right oblique.

“More than ready” for the Ryder Cup? Here's hoping...



Fowler has played in the Ryder Cup three times previously.



He was on the US side that lost on European soil at Celtic Manor in 2010 and again at Gleneagles in 2014 before finally tasting victory for the first time at Hazeltine two years ago.

Interestingly, going into the 2016 contest, Fowler had failed to register a win in eight Ryder Cup matches.

His one-up win over Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan, in the company of Phil Mickelson, in the opening morning’s foursomes session got that monkey off his back. He now has a 2-4-5 overall record in the match.