American Golf customers raise £20k for On Course Foundation

By bunkered.co.uk15 February, 2018
Forces golf charity, On Course Foundation, was celebrating a late Christmas present recently as American Golf handed over a cheque for £20,000, raised by its customers over the festive period.

The money was raised by the American Golf Christmas raffle held across the company’s 121 stores in the run up to Christmas.

Nick Dougherty, Sky Sports presenter and On Course Foundation ambassador, was on hand to draw the winners of the raffle live on Facebook and receive the staggering £20,000 cheque from Regional Area Sales Manager David McGlone.

Nick, whose wife Di is also an Ambassador for the charity, said: “It’s been great to come here today and hear about how American Golf and its customers support On Course Foundation. It is fantastic to see golfers helping other golfers.

“The charity is incredible and this amount of money will make a difference to a lot of people’s lives.  Di and I are looking forward to working more closely with them this year.”

The raffle is just one of several initiatives American Golf has in place as part of its ongoing commitment to On Course Foundation.

“We are so proud that our customers have got behind our fundraising efforts for On Course Foundation,” said McGlone. “The money we have raised will allow them to help even more ex-Servicemen and women through golf. 

“As many people will already know, our work with the charity extends beyond fundraising and we will continue to support them in any way we can.”

The top prize was a £1,000 American Golf voucher, with nine other runner-up prizes. To find out who the ten lucky winners were, click here.

