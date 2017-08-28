American Golf Junior champions crowned

Ten-year-old Aaron Mohun took home the spoils at the fourth annual American Golf Junior Championship in association with Ping.



The Chester kid took the overall crown with 41 stableford points as well as the Boys Handicap category by one shot, having previously taken part in the Star of the Future category.

“It was third time lucky for me today and I have loved every minute of it,” said Aaron. “I made some good shot choices on the course and it really paid off. It feels awesome to be the overall American Golf Junior Champion.

“I’d like to thank American Golf and Ping for holding such a great event and I can’t wait to come back and defend my title next year.”

Madeleine Smith (above), who is a relative newcomer to the game, impressed to take the Girl’s Junior American Golf title by three points from her closest rival, playing impressive golf throughout her round with the highlight, without doubt, a nett eagle on the 16th.

In the other competitions, three-handicapper Nathan Newton (below) finished on a hugely impressive three-over to take the gross American Golf Championship title on countback after finishing on 33 points alongside Keene Honer.

The Stars of the Future events were won by Ollie McEvoy (Under 8) and Sam McIntyre (Over 8). Both players put together a nine-hole round of 40. Sam’s effort was particularly impressive having won the Under 8s last year and moved up an age category to repeat his win.

Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communications at American Golf said: “The golf, sportsmanship and camaraderie on show today was first class. Some of the best junior golfers in the UK & Ireland have turned out to play in the Championship this year so the competition has been intense.

“But never within that cauldron of competition has any player lost sight of the fact that we’re here first and foremost to have fun and celebrate our love of the game of golf. Ping have been superb hosts once again and from all the juniors and from American Golf, we can’t thank them enough for their hospitality.”

The Junior Championship, which will be shown on Sky Sports in October, is a vital part of American Golf’s drive to get more people out playing golf more often.



In its fourth year, the championship goes from strength to strength and with the quality of golf and personality on show through this year’s qualifiers and final, golf with American Golf has a very bright future.