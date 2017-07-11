American Golf launch Million Dollar Challenge

American Golf is inviting golfers across the UK & Ireland to enter its biggest competition and be in with a chance of scooping a staggering $1m.



The UK’s No.1 golf retailer has teamed-up with Million Dollar Hole In One (MDHIO) – the company that runs the popular par-three, hole-in-one-challenge around Europe – to give golfers the chance to win the bank-breaking prize during American Golf’s Championship finals at the Belfry in September. Ten players will be given one shot to score a hole-in-one and win the $1m prize.

Qualifying for this phenomenal competition begins on July 11 and will take place in American Golf stores across the UK & Ireland. Using the Foresight GC2 simulator, entrants will have three attempts to get nearest the pin on the seventh hole at the Belfry’s world-renowned Brabazon course.

When the competition closes on August 20, the ten closest players will progress to the grand final to take on golf’s ultimate $1m shootout – one shot to make a hole-in-one and take the jackpot home.

“This is a life-changing prize,” said Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communications at American Golf. “A hole-in-one is the holy grail of golf. Some would argue it’s luck more than judgment that gets the ball in the hole first time but, ultimately, it doesn’t matter how you do it. We just hope someone has the nerve, skill and luck to hit a hole-in-one and win the $1m jackpot.”

The prize shootout will take place on the iconic tenth hole on the Brabazon, the scene of many memorable Ryder Cup tee shots. But American Golf won’t even be expecting any Seve’esque heroics from 300 yards. American Golf shortened the hole, and the odds, with a bespoke 150-yard tee-shot that will give contestants a real chance of holing their shot and changing their lives forever.

“We have been running our hole-in-one competitions in Europe for more than 12 years now and they have always been hugely popular with golfers of all levels,” said MDHIO director Martin Tyrrell.

“Holes-in-one may not happen to amateur golfers every day, but they do occur – more often than you may think and regardless of handicap. That is why the concept is so successful.

“By joining forces with American Golf, even more people will get the chance to shoot for $1m this year, and it would be fantastic to see someone walk away with a cheque at the Belfry.”

To find out more about which stores are holding qualifying events and check out the UK leaderboard simply visit americangolf.co.uk/milliondollar.

