Golf News

American Golf launch Pressure Putt Challenge

By Bunkered Golf Magazine22 June, 2017
American Golf
Dv O Screengrab 2

American Golf is putting golfing celebrities under the spotlight with a new charity initiative.

Stars taking part in the Pressure Putt Challenge will have just 60 seconds to sink as many consecutive putts as possible, moving back 2ft after each successful putt.  If they miss, then it’s back to the beginning.

For every 2ft holed of their best score, American Golf will donate £20 to its charity, On Course Foundation.

Heading the leaderboard is rugby’s Austin Healey with a calm and collected 12ft putt.  Other stars to feature so far include Sir Tony McCoy, Charley Hull, Mike Tindall, Sir Ian Botham, Di Doherty, Peter Schmeichel and Denise Van Outen.

Sir Ian Botham

Denise, who took part in The Pressure Putt Challenge at the Golf Show by American Golf, was delighted with her score, “I’m feeling quite chuffed. I finished with a 10 foot putt which raises £100 for On Course Foundation!”

To view the current celebrity leaderboard and watch all of the celebrity videos, visit American Golf’s YouTube Channel.

“The response we have had to the Pressure Putt Challenge has been fantastic,” explains director of marketing and communications at American Golf, Daniel Gathercole.

“Sports people are by nature really competitive, so people have been nominating one another to take part! We have some incredible names lining up to take part in the Pressure Putt Challenge and we are really excited to see how much we can raise for On Course Foundation.”

Mike Tindall

If you think you have what it takes to beat the stars then head to one of the American Golf stores hosting the amateur Pressure Putt Challenge. The player with the best score at each of the 11 participating stores at the end of July will be invited to the Belfry in September to take part in the Grand Final in front of a live audience! 

Visit americangolf.co.uk/pressureputt to find out which stores are hosting this nerve-racking challenge.

