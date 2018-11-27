American Golf launches festive raffle in aid of On Course Foundation

Tickets are now on-sale across all American Golf stores for the charity Christmas raffle in support of On Course Foundation.



With just 20,000 tickets available at £1 a time - and prizes donated by some of golf’s biggest names – the tickets are expected to fly off the shelves.

Sales from the raffle are expected to help the retailer eclipse previous fundraising efforts for the charity, which uses golf to help in the rehabilitation of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women.



With a top prize of a golf break at one of the five Marriot UK venues, and runners-up pries from TaylorMade, Odyssey, PowaKaddy, Cobra and Titleist amongst others, there are loads of reasons to get involved.



The charity raffle is just one way in which American Golf and On Course Foundation work together throughout the year.



“This year we are on target to raise over £50,000 for On Course Foundation, which is fantastic,” explained Scott Jefferson, American Golf ‘s chief marketing officer. “This is significantly more than we have raised in the past but our relationship goes way beyond fundraising.



“This year our team have delivered insight days for OCF members and members have taken part in work placements, which are an essential part of the support system the charity has in place. We even helped one member break a world record.”



Tickets will be available to buy in store from November 19 until December 31, or until they sell out, with the draw taking place on January 14.



“We are incredibly grateful to American Golf and its customers whose generosity continues to allow us to achieve our aims,” said Alistair McKay Forbes, the managing director of the On Course Foundation. “As golfers, we all know how much the sport enhances our physical and emotional wellbeing, which is why it has such a significant impact on members’ rehabilitation. £50,000 will go a long way to helping us reaching even more men and women.”



Prizes in full

1st – One-night stay for two with DBB at a Marriot UK venue including two rounds of golf

2nd - TaylorMade M4 driver

3rd - Odyssey putter

4th - PowaKaddy cart bag

5th - Cobra stand bag

6th - A year’s supply of Titleist golf balls

7th-10th - One box of OC crested Titleist DT TruSoft golf balls