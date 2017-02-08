American Golf Long Drive qualifying to begin

• Qualifying for American Golf Long Drive C’ship to get underway

American Golf is gearing up for its annual festival of big hitting as the qualifying rounds of its 2017 Long Drive Championship begin next weekend.

Now in its third year, the American Golf event is widely regarded as the UK Championship with the winners of Ladies, Over 45 and Under 45 categories automatically progressing to the World Championships in the US.

“We’ve unearthed the No.3 ranked lady in the world” – Daniel Gathercole

Even though the tournament is the prestige Long Drive event in the UK, the tournament attracts thousands of golfers to American Golf stores who have never before been a part of the Long Drive scene.

“Of the six category winners over the past two years, the American Golf Championship was the first ever Long Drive event for five of them,” said Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communications at American Golf.

“We’ve unearthed the No.3 ranked lady in the world, we had several drives in excess of 380 yards at last year’s final, but this was all from a pool of golfers who turned up in store and gave it their best.

“If you think you can hit a long ball then get into a store to see how you match up – you never know where it could take you!’

First stage qualifying is taking place in every American Golf store from February 17-20.

Winners from each store in the three categories will then progress to regional finals followed by the national final in July.

Entry to the event is completely free and supports American Golf’s drive to get more people hitting more balls, more often.

American Golf Long Drive Championship

For more information on the event, visit americangolf.co.uk.

