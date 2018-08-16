American Ryder Cup uniforms UNVEILED!

American Ryder Cup outfits have come a long, long way since those awful shirts at Brookline in 1999 – and, judging by the pics we’ve just been sent, the clobber they’ll wear at Le Golf National next month might well be their most trendy to date.



Kitted out by Ralph Lauren, which a deal to be the team’s official partner and outfitter through to the 2020 match at Whistling Straits, the outfits for this year’s match look sharp, snazzy and, well, rather patriotic.

Captained by Jim Furyk, Team USA will be wearing red, white and blue on all three days in France as they look to successfully defend the trophy they won at Hazeltine two years ago and chalk up their first win on European soil since 1993.



But that’s enough from us. You’re here for the pics, right? Without any further ado, please allow us to introduce the Team USA uniforms for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

So... the big question - which one do you like best?

