HomeGolf NewsAmerican Ryder Cup uniforms UNVEILED!

American Ryder Cup uniforms UNVEILED!

By Michael McEwan15 August, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Le Golf National Team USA Jim Furyk Ralph Lauren golf in France Apparel
American Ryder Cup outfits have come a long, long way since those awful shirts at Brookline in 1999 – and, judging by the pics we’ve just been sent, the clobber they’ll wear at Le Golf National next month might well be their most trendy to date.

Kitted out by Ralph Lauren, which a deal to be the team’s official partner and outfitter through to the 2020 match at Whistling Straits, the outfits for this year’s match look sharp, snazzy and, well, rather patriotic.

Captained by Jim Furyk, Team USA will be wearing red, white and blue on all three days in France as they look to successfully defend the trophy they won at Hazeltine two years ago and chalk up their first win on European soil since 1993.

• Confirmed - The first eight Americans to make the Ryder Cup team

• Tiger thinks this rookie should be on the US Ryder Cup team this year

But that’s enough from us. You’re here for the pics, right? Without any further ado, please allow us to introduce the Team USA uniforms for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Friday

Friday Rc Usa Outfit 1 Friday Rc Usa Outfit 2

Saturday

Saturday Rc Usa Outfit 1

Sunday

Sunday Rc Usa Outfit 1 Sunday Rc Usa Outfit 2

So... the big question - which one do you like best?

