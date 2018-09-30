Americans relieve ‘boredom’ with cringeworthy hijinks

Both Team USA and Team Europe have various methods of keeping morale high throughout what tends to be a long week.



The Americans’ antics, though, have escaped the team room and filtered into the media centre and can only be described as a tad cringeworthy.

As Bubba Watson strode into the media centre to take his seat, members of the media couldn’t help but notice he was still wearing his blue G/Fore glove.

As such, it didn’t take long before the two-time Masters winner was pressed on his accessory.

“Every time we have a team event, there's people that you've got to say so many words or you've got to do something dumb,” he explained. “So I said I've got to wear my glove the whole interviews. So I'm doing it.

“There was no bet. You’ve got to have something to do as golf gets boring after a while.

“Also, there's a certain guy – I'm not going to say who – who had to say certain words in their interviews; who knows if they said them.”

Asked which player it was, he replied: “I don't know. I was the glove guy, so I don't know.”



Watson’s antics was news to Jordan Spieth, who followed him into the interview room. At least, so it appeared.

“I don't even know anything about it,” he said. “He was just in the locker room and said, ‘I think I'm going to wear my glove in media’.”

If you think that’s odd enough, Phil Mickelson then offered a glimpse of what goes on within the confines of the team room.

Last nights party trick had @b_dechambeau doing the wave with his eyebrows. Although I’ve never seen that done before, I’m sure I can do it too! pic.twitter.com/4g2ZuPCwgQ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 26, 2018

We say no more.

