Amputee golfer Brad, 24, back swinging thanks to Ottobock leg

A golfer who lost his leg to bone cancer is back in the swing of things thanks to the Ottobock C-Leg, a prosthesis which helps him tackle the fairways and greens with ease.



Brad Smith, 24, of Holt in Norfolk, was about to turn professional at Thetford Golf Club when his cancer symptoms began. Within a few months from his first visit to the doctor, suffering pain and swelling in his knee, he was undergoing chemotherapy and adjusting to life as an amputee.



Initially given a mechanical ‘free’ knee prosthesis, Brad adapted to life as best he could and made a return to the game he loved, but a fall while holding his two young sons made him realise just how vulnerable he was.

However, four months ago he was fitted with the C-Leg, a microprocessor knee (MPK) joint designed to help above-knee amputees walk with a much more stable and efficient gait.

It contains a range of technologies which work intuitively with the person wearing it, meaning it can tackle all types of terrains and prevent falls. As a result most wearers benefit from an increase in activity level and a range of overall health improvements.

Since getting the C-Leg, Brad – who is a member at Royal Cromer Golf Club – is almost back to his very best.



He said: “Before my cancer diagnosis I was playing off a handicap of two, now I’m five so I’m not far off. It’s great to be back on the course and back working on my game. There’s been a bit of adjustment, and I’m still tinkering with my style, but I can play how I used to play now and that’s great.

“Generally though the C-Leg is great because it makes me feel safer, especially with my two sons, and my partner is delighted because I can now chip in with the housework — no more excuses for me!”