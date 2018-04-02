There are no results available.
ANA Inspiration goes to a Monday Finish

By Michael McEwan02 April, 2018
Inbee Park and Pernilla Lindberg will return to the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Rancho Mirage in California to determine the winner of the ANA Inspiration, the first women's major of the year. 

Bad light forced the duo to call a halt to a sudden death play-off for the title after four extra holes couldn't separate them. 

South Korean Park and Lindberg from Sweden had tied on 19-under-par after 72 holes along with Michigan-born Jennifer Song. 

Song was eliminated from contention for the title after bogeying the third play-off hole.

Park is bidding to win her second ANA Inspiration and eighth major championship in total. Lindberg, by contrast, is attempting to seal her first-ever professional title, having made the switch to the paid ranks in 2009. 

No matter what happens, the 31-year-old Swede is already assured of her best major finish to date, eclipsing her tie for fifth at the 2015 US Women's Open. And if she's looking for a good omen or inspiration before she returns to the course this morning, she would do well to look no further than this tweet from her compatriot Sophie Gustafson...

The play-off will resume on the tenth hole at 2pm UK time today.

Charley Hull finished in a tie for sixth to lead the Brits home, with her fellow English golfer Jodi Ewart Shadoff in a tie for ninth.

Defending champion So-yeon Ryu was well off the pace in a tie for 48th.

