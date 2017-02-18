You know you’ve made it when little kids are dressing up as you for Hallowe’en.

That’s probably the best way to explain just how incredible a year this has been for Andrew Johnston, a.k.a. ‘Beef’.

This time last year, the amiable Englishman was just another guy trying to establish a foothold on the European Tour.

Fast-forward to today, he’s a bona fide cult figure and fan favourite. Best of all, he’s absolutely loving every minute of it as we found out…

Q: A first European Tour title, your best finish on the Race To Dubai, a top ten at the Open, into the world’s top 100 for the first time, a PGA Tour card tucked under your belt – how much of an understatement is it to say that this has been a great year for you?

A: Yeah, it’s been amazing, man. It’s been crazy. After the DP World Tour Championship, I had some time to have a think about it and, you know, I just never could have thought it would all go like that.

I mean, yeah, crazy. There’s been so much stuff. I got to go on Soccer AM and stuff like that. But, yeah, to win the Spanish Open and then get the following that I’ve had, especially in the second half of the season, it was just awesome.

Q: What were your goals at the start of the season?

A: Well, the year before, I changed coach, changed caddie and stuff like that, and I felt like at the back end of the year I started to play some nice golf.

I just wasn’t closing out rounds or tournaments that well, which was really frustrating, but it showed me that I was maybe turning a corner with my game.

So, coming into this season, the goal was pretty simple: try and get a win. That was it, really.

Q: And you managed that by May, at the Spanish Open. After that, your home club, North Hants, threw a Spanish themed party for you didn’t they?

A: [Laughs] Yeah, man, that was pretty funny. As soon as they said, ‘Okay, we’re going to have a Spanish party and it’s going to be fancy dress’ that was it, I was involved straight away.

Q: Am I right in saying you went as a piñata?

Yeah, that’s right. I’d heard what a few of my mates were going as – things like matadors and stuff like that – but I was really struggling to think of a good idea.

So, my girlfriend went online, did some searching and she said to me, ‘Right, I’ve found one’. At first, I was like, ‘Are you serious? A piñata?’ but, after I thought about it, I was like, ‘Okay, cool, let’s do this’.

