Andy Sullivan: 'I lost my way a little bit'

Andy Sullivan believes ‘the old Andy’ is gradually coming back after he rocketed up into contention at the Scottish Open.

The affable Englishman started the day seven shots adrift of the co-leaders but, by the end of the day, was just two back after a five-under-par 67 which was aided by a wonderful chip-in eagle from the greenside bunker at the last.

It was the perfect response following three dropped shots in the previous two holes and afterwards, he admitted that he had Ross Fisher – who was playing in the group ahead – to thank.

“I had a bit of a wait on the 18th tee – Ross Fisher lost a ball – and that gave me time to compose myself and get my head back in it. Through the middle part of the round the rain really started to get up and I knew I had to hold on and pick off the par-5s on the way in, which I did. I just didn’t expect to bogey and double-bogey 16 and 17!

“If I had hit that tee shot on 18 within a couple of minutes, I’m not sure I would have hit the fairway. There was a lot of anger on the tee at the time and it just helped me cool down.”

Sullivan’s pleasing performance so far at Dundonald Links has come at a time where he has started regaining the form that helped him win three times on the European Tour in 2015.

“I’ve played well the last three or four weeks now so it’s definitely been coming,” he added. “I feel like I’m getting back to the old Andy Sullivan and getting back in the right areas to contend again.

“I think my game really lost its way, I think I lost my way a little bit. I lost that sense of going out there and having a laugh on the golf course. I’ve got that back over the past three of four months and my results have just been getting better and better.”