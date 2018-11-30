Andy Sullivan pulls off outrageous trick shot... in his back garden!

By his own exceptionally high standards, it hasn’t exactly been a vintage year for Andy Sullivan.



Still, judging by this brilliant video he posted on his Instagram account this week, the chirpy Englishman has none of his infectious sense of humour.

The three-time European Tour winner, 32, uploaded a clip of himself trying out the new practice green that he has had installed in his back garden.

Only, rather than hit a few bog-standard chips and putts, the 2016 Ryder Cup ace decided to attempt a flop shot… over a children’s trampoline.

What happened next was pretty impressive…

Outstanding work, Sulli.

If he can keep his short game in such excellent order, it’s surely only a matter of time before Sullivan ends a winless drought that now stretches back over three years to the 2015 Portugal Masters.

