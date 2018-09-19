Angela Stanford finally broke through in a major at the 81st attempt by capturing the Evian Championship by a single stroke.



For the 40-year-old, who last tasted victory six-and-a-half years ago at the HSBC Women’s Champions, it marked her sixth career title and, upon realising the magnitude of her achievement, couldn't hide her emotions.

ICYMI: Final round highlights from @EvianChamp where @Angela_Stanford taught us all to never give up. pic.twitter.com/P8EqCIYVuK — LPGA (@LPGA) September 16, 2018

“I have no idea what just happened,” said Stanford, who has been part of six of the last eight US Solheim Cup teams. “I'm grateful and so happy for everybody at home, everybody that's all cheered for me and never gave up on me.



“I mean, God is funny. He catches you off guard just when you think that maybe you're done. It's amazing.”

Stanford had a roller coaster four-hole stretch from 15-18, going eagle, double-bogey, birdie and par to finish at 12-under par for the tournament, one stroke ahead of the chasing pack of Mo Martin, Austin Ernst, Sei Young Kim and Amy Olson, the latter of whom made double-bogey on the last to hand Stanford victory.



And, at 40 years, nine months and 29 days, Stanford is the oldest winner on the LPGA Tour since Catriona Matthew won the 2011 Lorena Ochoa Invitational aged 42.