search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAngela Stanford wins maiden major in 81st attempt at Evian Championship

Golf News

Angela Stanford wins maiden major in 81st attempt at Evian Championship

By bunkered.co.uk17 September, 2018
Angela Stanford Evian Championship Majors LPGA Tour women's golf
Angela Stanford

Angela Stanford finally broke through in a major at the 81st attempt by capturing the Evian Championship by a single stroke.

For the 40-year-old, who last tasted victory six-and-a-half years ago at the HSBC Women’s Champions, it marked her sixth career title and, upon realising the magnitude of her achievement, couldn't hide her emotions.

• Solheim Cup could spark rise in female golfing visitors

“I have no idea what just happened,” said Stanford, who has been part of six of the last eight US Solheim Cup teams. “I'm grateful and so happy for everybody at home, everybody that's all cheered for me and never gave up on me.

• Over half of tour pros have seen their playing partners do what?!

“I mean, God is funny. He catches you off guard just when you think that maybe you're done. It's amazing.”

Stanford had a roller coaster four-hole stretch from 15-18, going eagle, double-bogey, birdie and par to finish at 12-under par for the tournament, one stroke ahead of the chasing pack of Mo Martin, Austin Ernst, Sei Young Kim and Amy Olson, the latter of whom made double-bogey on the last to hand Stanford victory.

• Glasgow club to offer FREE golf for women and children

And, at 40 years, nine months and 29 days, Stanford is the oldest winner on the LPGA Tour since Catriona Matthew won the 2011 Lorena Ochoa Invitational aged 42.

Related Articles - Evian Championship

Related Articles - Majors

Related Articles - LPGA Tour

Related Articles - women's golf

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau has outdone himself this time
Jim Furyk recalls weird thing USGA once made him do
Uh-oh! American ace carrying injury ahead of Ryder Cup
The 2019 FedEx Cup winner will pocket how much?!
Future Ryder Cup host venue announced

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
See all videos right arrow