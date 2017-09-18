Anna Nordqvist clinches second major at Evian Championship

Anna Nordqvist made a 5ft bogey putt at the first extra hole in a sudden death play-off against Brittany Altomare to claim her second major at the Evian Championship.

In heavy rain and hailstones, Nordqvist saw off the American after they matched each other with final rounds of 66, coming from five shots behind overnight leader Moriya Jutanugarn.



In the end, a bogey was enough to claim the victory in the brutal weather conditions, which Nordqvist described as the toughest she had ever played in.



“I did grow up in Sweden, but I've been in the US for 10 years now, so I really struggle with the cold, and I couldn't feel my hands on the last few shots in the playoff,” she admitted.

Earlier in the day, she had been two-over for the round after five holes, but she played her next 11 holes in eight-under-par, before making a bogey on the difficult 18th.

“I hit a great 6-iron in on six. I made birdie there and then I spun a wedge for eagle on my seventh hole. But then on 14, I hit a great hybrid and birdied there, and then great 3-wood in on 15 to birdie. Eighteen was playing really tough today, so making a bogey there in regulation felt great.”

Only two-and-a-half months ago, Nordqvist was put on bed-rest for a fortnight, having been diagnosed with mononucleosis during the US Women’s Open.



She returned to tie for seventh at the Ricoh Women’s British Open and was the leading points’ scorer for the European team at the Solheim Cup, earning three-and-a-half points from four matches played.

“These last couple of weeks it’s been hard, it’s been frustrating and disappointing," continued Nordqvist.



"I was very excited to tee it up in the Solheim Cup and I was absolutely exhausted after. I came back last week, hit it flawless and missed the cut, so it has just been very testing, but I couldn’t be more proud."

The 30-year-old from Eskilstuna became the first European woman to win a major since Suzann Pettersen, who won the Evian Championship in its inaugural year in 2013. It was Nordqvist’s second victory of the season, following the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.