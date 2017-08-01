Anna Nordqvist's Solheim Cup hopes in jeopardy

An ongoing illness could scupper Anna Nordqvist's chances of being part of a fifth successive European Solheim Cup team.

The Swede has been suffering from glandular fever since the Sunday of the US Women’s Open three weeks ago and was forced to miss last week’s Ladies Scottish Open.

In missing the event, Nordqvist has failed to play in the minimum six events required to make the team via the rankings – she was on-course to qualify automatically – and now must rely on a captain’s pick from Annika Sorenstam.

In explaining her current situation on Twitter, Nordqvist, who hopes to be well enough to play in the Ricoh Women’s British Open this week, said: “My intention is to play but I will have to see how I feel throughout the week as I ease my way back into golf again.

“As of now my main goal is to get healthy. I fully understand the severity of Mono [another name for glandular fever] and the consequences it may bring when pushing too hard too early.

“I understand it can take weeks, up to months, to be fully recovered, but I also know it’s different from person to person. I’ve seen major improvements the last few weeks when I stopped all training and activity, so I’m going to take it day by day.

“I hope to tee it up on Thursday and I’m not going to do anything that would risk my long-term health.”

Nordqvist has been an integral part of Solheim Cup teams in recent years, winning eight out of a possible 16 points over her four appearances to date.