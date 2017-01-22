Arccos Golf create ‘world’s smartest caddie’

The revolution of app-based aids to improve your golf is about to go a step further thanks to Arccos Golf.

Arccos Golf is renowned for providing shot-tracking data in real time but now, in a partnership with Microsoft, hopes to give players the ‘world’s smartest caddie’.

The Arccos Course Analyser is a course management system that will give strategic shot recommendations on almost every golf hole in the world.

The Arccos system is 14 ultralight sensors that attach to the grip of a player’s clubs.

The sensors then sync with the player’s smartphone or watch, recording every shot and delivering data such as club distances and directional tendencies along with GPS mapping.

It also takes into account a whole host of other factors, such as weather, elevation, course features and equipment selections.

“The strategic advice will be smarter than anything that’s humanly possible,” Sal Syed, the CEO and co-founder of Arccos, told Forbes, adding that his ultimate goal is to create the most advanced Artificial Intelligence platform for golf.

The Arccos Course Analyser is expected to be released this spring, with the collaboration with Microsoft set to be formally announced at next week’s PGA Show in Orlando.

A user will have to have recorded at least five rounds to unlock the course management system.

After that, the system gets smarter with every shot you take, using the tour-quality data to deliver feedback – which is especially handy if you’re playing a golf course for the first time.

