Golf News

Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang share lead at Gullane

By bunkered.co.uk29 July, 2018
Ariya Jutanugarn Amy Yang Ladies Scottish Open Gullane Ladies European Tour LPGA Tiffany Joh Minjee Lee Haeji Kang So Yeon Ryu
Ariya Jutanugarn Gullane

A howling wind proved to be a stiff challenge for the leaders on day three of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, but Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang refused to be blown off course.

After two days of glorious sunshine at Gullane, the third day was played in very different conditions: around 10 degrees cooler and in a near gale.

Overnight leader Tiffany Joh, who had started at 13-under, made a birdie at the second, but struggled to a nine-over 80.

• Catriona Matthew names TWO vice-captains for 2019 Solheim Cup

• Lexi Thompson to miss RICOH to 'recharge mental batteries'

The pack will be chasing two of the most prolific winners in the field, who shot matching rounds of two-over 73 to share the lead on eight-under.

Thailand’s 2016 RICOH Women’s British Open champion and world No.3, Jutanugarn took the lead when the chipped in for eagle on the 16th. She was quickly joined by Yang, a seven-time winner, who made birdie on 18.

Amy Yang Gullane

Although she confessed to not particularly being a fan of links golf at the beginning of the week, Jutanugarn seems to have been persuaded.

“I would say I didn’t like it much but when the wind start to blow today, but I said, here is the Scottish Open, here is the real one now,” she said.

• WATCH: Creamer almost takes out coach with Happy Gilmore fail

• English LPGA Tour star 'not interested' in taking on the men on the PGA Tour

Yang, pictured above, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday, felt that putting was the most difficult aspect of the game in the conditions and Australian Minjee Lee, a stroke back in third place, agreed. She said: “There was no break in the wind and it was really, really hard to putt. I missed a couple of short ones, but I think everybody did.”

South Koreans Haeji Kang and So Yeon Ryu share fourth on six-under.

