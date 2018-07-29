Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang share lead at Gullane

A howling wind proved to be a stiff challenge for the leaders on day three of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, but Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang refused to be blown off course.



After two days of glorious sunshine at Gullane, the third day was played in very different conditions: around 10 degrees cooler and in a near gale.

Overnight leader Tiffany Joh, who had started at 13-under, made a birdie at the second, but struggled to a nine-over 80.

The pack will be chasing two of the most prolific winners in the field, who shot matching rounds of two-over 73 to share the lead on eight-under.

Thailand’s 2016 RICOH Women’s British Open champion and world No.3, Jutanugarn took the lead when the chipped in for eagle on the 16th. She was quickly joined by Yang, a seven-time winner, who made birdie on 18.

Although she confessed to not particularly being a fan of links golf at the beginning of the week, Jutanugarn seems to have been persuaded.

“I would say I didn’t like it much but when the wind start to blow today, but I said, here is the Scottish Open, here is the real one now,” she said.

Yang, pictured above, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday, felt that putting was the most difficult aspect of the game in the conditions and Australian Minjee Lee, a stroke back in third place, agreed. She said: “There was no break in the wind and it was really, really hard to putt. I missed a couple of short ones, but I think everybody did.”

South Koreans Haeji Kang and So Yeon Ryu share fourth on six-under.