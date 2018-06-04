Ariya Jutanugarn captures US Women's Open title

Ariya Jutanugarn produced a steely play-off performance after a final round collapse to capture her second major title at the US Women’s Open.



The 22-year-old Thai star, whose first major win came on UK soil at the 2016 Ricoh Women’s British Open at Woburn, was seven shots clear of South Korean Hyo Joo Kim as they entered the back nine - only for disaster to strike on the par-4 tenth.

Her first poor swing of the day led to a triple-bogey and although Jutanugarn struggled to a 41 on the back nine – including a bogey-bogey finish – Kim’s putter was red hot as she fired a 67 in the only bogey-free round of the final day to force a two-hole play-off.



Using the 14th and 18th holes, both players finished level par for those holes, pushing the extra session into sudden death.

Both players made par in replaying the 14th hole but, so it was back to the 18th hole, where the second women’s major of the year was finally decided.

With the duo both facing with bunker shots, Kim left hers 15ft from the hole, while Jutanugarn hit hers to 18 inches. Kim missed, Jutanugarn tapped home, and that was that.



“I'm really honoured to join the list of winners before me,” said Jutanugarn, who adds her name to Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Se Ri Pak and Inbee Park as the only ones to win both the US Women’s Open and the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Taking place at Shoal Creek in Alabama, the event was one of the most demanding in major history, with washed out practice rounds, early wake-up calls and many weather delays.

